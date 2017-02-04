Weather: A Cold Start To The Weekend, Then Turning Milder

February 4, 2017 10:26 AM By Justin Drabick
Filed Under: Justin Drabick, snow, Winter Storm

By Justin Drabick

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An Arctic air mass has moved into the Delaware Valley and will linger for the first half of the weekend. This morning, we reached 22 degrees at PHL, making it the coldest morning since January 10th. Also, there was enough of a breeze to bring wind chills into the single digits. Despite sunny skies, temperatures will remain cold through the day on Saturday with highs only in the mid 30s, almost 10 degrees below average.

More seasonable conditions will return for Super Bowl Sunday but there will be a lack of sunshine. A weak disturbance will pass by to our north on Sunday bring clouds to the region and a snow shower possible in the Poconos. High temperatures will return slightly above average to the mid 40s.

This warmer than average trend will continue through the middle of next week. Quiet conditions will continue on Monday before a larger storm system impacts the region on Tuesday and Wednesday. This system will track to our west into the Great Lakes region, keeping the Delaware Valley on the mild side of the storm. Expect rain to develop early Tuesday morning, possibly starting as some ice in the Poconos. Periods of rain will continue through Wednesday morning with high temperatures in the 50s on Wednesday. As the storm strengthens on Tuesday, expect windy conditions to develop later on Tuesday and continue through the day on Wednesday.

Behind that storm system, another hit of Arctic air will return to the region late in the week.

LATEST FORECAST:

  • TONIGHT – Partly cloudy and cold. Low 27.
  • SUNDAY – Mostly Cloudy and not as cold. High 46.
  • MONDAY – Partly sunny. High 44.
  • TUESDAY – Periods of rain. High 50.
  • WEDNESDAY – Morning rain and windy. High 56.

 

More from Justin Drabick
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Getaway Guide To Mountain Tubing
How Often Is Punxsutawney Phil Correct?
Average Cost Of Being Eagles Fan

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia