Weather: A Cold Start To The Weekend, Then Turning Milder

By Justin Drabick

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An Arctic air mass has moved into the Delaware Valley and will linger for the first half of the weekend. This morning, we reached 22 degrees at PHL, making it the coldest morning since January 10th. Also, there was enough of a breeze to bring wind chills into the single digits. Despite sunny skies, temperatures will remain cold through the day on Saturday with highs only in the mid 30s, almost 10 degrees below average.

More seasonable conditions will return for Super Bowl Sunday but there will be a lack of sunshine. A weak disturbance will pass by to our north on Sunday bring clouds to the region and a snow shower possible in the Poconos. High temperatures will return slightly above average to the mid 40s.

This warmer than average trend will continue through the middle of next week. Quiet conditions will continue on Monday before a larger storm system impacts the region on Tuesday and Wednesday. This system will track to our west into the Great Lakes region, keeping the Delaware Valley on the mild side of the storm. Expect rain to develop early Tuesday morning, possibly starting as some ice in the Poconos. Periods of rain will continue through Wednesday morning with high temperatures in the 50s on Wednesday. As the storm strengthens on Tuesday, expect windy conditions to develop later on Tuesday and continue through the day on Wednesday.

Behind that storm system, another hit of Arctic air will return to the region late in the week.

