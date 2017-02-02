NJ Girl Expelled After Suing To Play On Boys’ Basketball Team

KENILWORTH, N.J. (CBS) –– In 6th Grade, Sydney Phillips made the girls varsity team at St. Theresa’s Catholic School in Kenilworth. Now, in 7th grade, Phillips was disappointed to learn that not enough girls signed up so the girls team was going to be dissolved.

In December, Phillips and her family sued the school when she attempted to play basketball on the boys team and was not allowed to do so.

“I play with the boys in gym and recess all the time and I do fine,” Phillips said at the time. Her father said the school gave no explanation and simply said that his daughter could not play with the boys.

According to the New York Post, Phillips was suddenly expelled from the school on Wednesday.

The report stated that the family received a letter from a lawyer representing the archdiocese, stating that Phillips and her sister should both no longer attend the school.

“This is unbelievable. We just wanted her to play basketball,” her father said according to the report.

Her request to play was denied by a judge in January. According to the report, the school’s charter allows for the school to expel students whose families file suits against the school.