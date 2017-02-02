Christie ‘Bridgegate’ Complaint To Get Second Ruling

by David Madden
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A North Jersey municipal judge will decide next week whether a private criminal complaint filed against New Jersey Governor Chris Christie in the wake of Bridgegate can proceed.
Bergen County Municipal Court Judge Roy McGeady will apparently take his time on this second consideration of the complaint filed by a retired Teaneck fireman.
McGeady’s October ruling that there was a case against the Governor for failing to act when several lanes of the George Washington Bridge into New York were closed three years ago was tossed back by a higher court.
Christie’s interests were not represented at the time, and his attorney was not in the court for this second hearing.
Only now, the Bergen County Prosecutor has made it clear there’s no case and a higher court has ruled out a special prosecutor.
The Governor wants the whole thing thrown out.