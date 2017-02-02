Dog Found Abandoned In Trash Bag Gets Forever Home

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A dog, found in a trash bag in Lawncrest on January 18, now has a forever home. Thanks to the PSPCA, health professionals and a Good Samaritan, the dog is getting a second chance at life.
Frances landed in the care of Penn Vet Ryan Hospital in University City after a Good Samaritan found her stuffed inside a trash bag.
Doctors there made the decision to work on Frances for free after it was discovered that she had a broken spine and would need a canine wheelchair to get around. She was then released to the PSPCA on Erie Avenue where she awaited the opportunity to find a new, loving home.
On Thursday, that wait ended. Frances was adopted and will be going to a home with two other dachsunds.