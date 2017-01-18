Officials Investigate After Dog Found In Trash Bag In Philadelphia

January 18, 2017 7:35 PM By Ray Boyd

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Pennsylvania SPCA is asking for the public’s help. An investigation is underway after a dog was found in a trash bag in Philadelphia’s Lawncrest neighborhood.

Officials say someone found the dog in the trash bag on the 800 block of Pratt Street on Wednesday. The dachshund female was brought to a shelter after being located and was eventually taken to the PSPCA’s Erie Avenue headquarters for medical treatment.

The dog has since been named Frances.

Now, the PSPCA is trying to track down the person, or persons, responsible.

“This is the second case in recent history involving a dog being dumped in a trash bag where luckily a Good Samaritan has intervened,” said Nicole Wilson, the PSPCA’s Director of Humane Law Enforcement, in a released statement. “Dogs are not trash, and we urge anyone with information about this dog and the situation that led to its abandonment to come forward.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the PSPCA’s animal cruelty hotline at 866-601-7722.

