Federal Complaint: Daycare Expelled Child With Down Syndrome For Toilet Issues

MOORESTOWN N.J. (CBS) — A daycare facility in South Jersey has had an Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) complaint filed against it by the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The complaint was filed on Wednesday and stems from the expulsion of a child with Down Syndrome from Chesterbrook Academy. The facility is a private pre-school in Moorestown which is operated by Nobel Learning Communities.

The complaint alleges that reasonable changes were not made to accommodate the 3-year-old and the child was expelled after being at the school for two years. Officials say the parents provided the school with information on delayed toilet training in children with Down Syndrome, after the child was moved from the beginner program to the intermediate program.

They allege that the principal of the facility informed the family that the school would work to get the child toilet trained by a certain date. Officials say that two months passed and the child was expelled for failing to become toilet trained. The complaint claims that the parents requested modifications to keep the child enrolled, but they were denied.

The suit alleges that Nobel Learning Communities violated the ADA and is seeking an injunction against the company in addition to compensatory damages for the family.