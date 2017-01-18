Federal Agencies Team With Philadelphia Law Enforcement To Combat Human Trafficking

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s a threat officials say is flying under the radar in Philadelphia. Now, authorities are working together to bring it to the surface, with a new task force to fight human trafficking. The issue affects men, women and worse, children — all who are often controlled by drugs, beatings and threats.

Before, it was each individual law enforcement agency working on a case-by-case basis. But this multi-agency group different.

Jim Carpenter, with the District Attorney’s Office, says they, along with the Philadelphia Police Department, FBI, Homeland Security and the Salvation Army, are now working as a thriving network of agencies, assisting each other with prosecuting perpetrators.

“We know it’s out there, and we are tired of just stumbling on it,” Carpenter said. “Special Victims is building a database of who these traffickers are.”

“To those traffickers who count on us simply arresting someone for sexual prostitution or dealing with an undocumented worker, we are now oriented to their needs and we are going to see them as the victim they are and we are going to come after you,” Carpenter added.

He says the Salvation Army has a center where victims can come in and seek help.

“You don’t necessarily bring them right in and start asking them about the nightmares they have been through,” Carpenter said. “You treat them like a human being, and you have to meet their needs.”

But as Police Commissioner Richard Ross says, it’ll take everyone to truly end human trafficking.

“If you see something that doesn’t sit right with you, with regards to a little boy, little girl, or even an older person, report that,” Ross said.