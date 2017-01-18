Federal Agencies Team With Philadelphia Law Enforcement To Combat Human Trafficking

January 18, 2017 6:04 PM By Kristen Johanson
Filed Under: human trafficking, Kristen Johanson, KYW Newsradio

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s a threat officials say is flying under the radar in Philadelphia. Now, authorities are working together to bring it to the surface, with a new task force to fight human trafficking. The issue affects men, women and worse, children — all who are often controlled by drugs, beatings and threats.

Before, it was each individual law enforcement agency working on a case-by-case basis. But this multi-agency group different.

Jim Carpenter, with the District Attorney’s Office, says they, along with the Philadelphia Police Department, FBI, Homeland Security and the Salvation Army, are now working as a thriving network of agencies, assisting each other with prosecuting perpetrators.

“We know it’s out there, and we are tired of just stumbling on it,” Carpenter said. “Special Victims is building a database of who these traffickers are.”

“To those traffickers who count on us simply arresting someone for sexual prostitution or dealing with an undocumented worker, we are now oriented to their needs and we are going to see them as the victim they are and we are going to come after you,” Carpenter added.

He says the Salvation Army has a center where victims can come in and seek help.

“You don’t necessarily bring them right in and start asking them about the nightmares they have been through,” Carpenter said. “You treat them like a human being, and you have to meet their needs.”

But as Police Commissioner Richard Ross says, it’ll take everyone to truly end human trafficking.

“If you see something that doesn’t sit right with you, with regards to a little boy, little girl, or even an older person, report that,” Ross said.

More from Kristen Johanson
Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Valentine’s Day Dinner For Two
GRAMMY’s Fly Away Trip To LA
Best 24 Hour Diners In Philadelphia

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia