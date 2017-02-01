SJU Hawks’ Charlie Brown Taking Jokes, Turning Heads On The Court

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — His name is Charlie Brown…No, not that Charlie Brown.

If you haven’t heard of him, you will. The St. Joe’s freshman basketball player is already showing off some very advanced skills and making a name for himself.

He’s getting used to all the “Charlie Brown,” jokes sent his way as well. “It increases. It increases every day. I’m like so overwhelmed. This little kid came up to me after the Penn game and showed me a picture of Charlie Brown with my hair,” Brown said.

He is actually Charles Brown III and was Charles until high school when he decided he wanted to be called Charlie, knowing exactly what he was in for.

“I think it started in high school, my junior year. Everybody started calling me Charlie Brown out of nowhere and I was like, ‘hmmm, I really like it’ and it felt comfortable to me. My mom, she says she doesn’t really like my name so she calls me Charlie too.”

We all know what happens to Charlie Brown when Lucy has the football. I had an idea of my own.

He was a fan of the cartoon growing up and of course, his favorite character…”Has to be Charlie Brown,” he said.