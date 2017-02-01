National Signing Day 2017: Local Recap

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) —D’Andre Swift has mastered the art of the noise block. The standout St. Joseph’s Prep running back and 2016 CBS Philly Player of the Year knew the fake news swirling around him as National Signing Day approached. There were things floating out there in the twitterverse that he might reconsider and change his oral commitment from Georgia to someone else.

But at 2:45 p.m. on Wednesday, one of the nation’s best high school football players made it official on National Signing Day that he was standing by his word and signed a national letter of intent to attend Georgia on a full scholarship in the fall.

In 2016, Swift won his third state championship in four years of high school football, when the Prep smashed Pittsburgh Central Catholic 42-7 to win the first PIAA 6A state championship under the new classification system. In his last three high school games, he rushed for 724 yards and nine touchdowns, which averages out to 241 yards rushing and three TDs per game. In three state championship games, he carried a combined 56 times for 434 yards and eight touchdowns, which breaks down to 7.7 yards per carry and 2.6 touchdowns in each state final.

“Dre is the best player I ever coached,” Prep coach Gabe Infante said. “You knew he was going to come through, no matter who we played or what defense we had lined up against us. He ran for 266 against a really good North Penn team, which I think we know now was probably the second-best team in the state. We were going to be good this year, and we knew we had No. 7 (Swift).”

As for Swift, he’s pleased the recruiting journey is over.

“Committing early before the season was important, because it allowed me to concentrate just on football,” Swift said. “I’m good with everything. It was good to get it over with, considering everything I went through, now I can begin the next chapter in my life.”

Here’s a listing of local high school players that have committed to major FBS and local schools (Penn State 1, Penn 1, Villanova 4, Rutgers 5, Temple 6):

D’Andre Swift, St. Joseph’s Prep – RB Georgia

Jaquan Amos, Northeast – DB Villanova

Markquese Bell, Bridgeton – DB Maryland

Kenneth Bennett, Palumbo – DB Maryland

Amin Black, Imhotep Charter – LB Villanova

Tony Brown, Timber Creek – TE Navy

Owens Bowles, Cedar Creek – OL/DL Rutgers

Harrison Hand, Cherry Hill West – DB Baylor

John Harrar, Strath Haven – TE Army

Lorenzo Hernandez, Cherry Hill W. – DL Villanova

Desmond Holmes, Cardinal O’Hara – OL Penn State

Audley Isaacs, Valley Forge – LB Temple

Jeremy Jennings, Downingtown East – DB Temple

Chris Jimenez, Perkiomen Valley – OL Temple

Ricky Johns, North Penn – DB W. Virginia

Naijee Jones, Timber Creek – DB Rutgers

Edwin Lopez, Woodrow Wilson – DB Rutgers

John Lovett, Cherokee – RB/DB Baylor

Jelani McCargo, Woodrow Wilson – RB/LB Navy

Kyle McCloskey, Germantown Ac. – QB Villanova

Pat McGettigan, Germantown Ac. – LB Penn

Bo Melton, Cedar Creek – WR Rutgers

Emil Moody, Neumann-Goretti – TE Temple

George Reid, Abington – DB Temple

Rob Saulin, Pennsville – TE/DE Baylor

Jon Taylor, Salem – RB Wisconsin

Collin Washington, Central – WR Temple

Isaiah Watson, Cedar Creek – LB Army

Mark Webb, Archbishop Wood – WR Georgia

Everett Wormley, Burlington Twp. – WR Rutgers