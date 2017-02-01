⚠️ TRAFFIC ADVISORY: Ramp from I-95 SB to I-476 NB CLOSED due to an overturned tractor trailer

News, Politics and Entertainment with The Chris Stigall Show | February 1

February 1, 2017 8:49 AM By Chris Stigall
Chris discussed Donald Trump’s nominee to the Supreme Court, Neil Gorsuch and a town hall meeting held by House minority leader, Nancy Pelosi. He spoke with Carrie Severino from the Judicial Crisis Network and Matt Schlapp from the American Conservative Union at about the selection of Gorsuch and Victor Fiorillo from Philadelphia Magazine about a police officer cleared following an investigation into his alleged Nazi tattoo.

6:00 Donald Trump nominated Judge Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court.

6:25 Nancy Pelosi held a town hall on CNN after Donald Trump’s announcement of his Supreme Court pick.

6:35 What’s Trending: Lady Gaga, Skittles, Budweiser, Yellowtail, Daft Punk, Dave Grohl, Pharrell

7:00 Matt Ryan’s former elementary school held a ceremony for him before the Super Bowl.

7:20 Chris speaks to Carrie Serverino from the Judicial Crisis Network about the nomination of Judge Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court.

7:50 Chris welcomes the Piazza Pet of the week into the studio. Check out cbsphilly.com/piazzapet if you would like to adopt a pet.

8:00 Chris talks to Victor Fiorillo from Philadelphia Magazine about a police officer cleared following an investigation into his alleged Nazi tattoo.

8:20 Chris talks with Matt Schlapp from the American Conservative Union about Judge Neil Gorsuch being nominated to the Supreme Court.

8:35 What’s Trending: Garth Brooks, Beauty and the Beast, Emma Watson, Tom Brady, Oprah

