Vigil Held To Honor Sisters, Killed In Northeast Philly Hit & Run

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Gut wrenching grief was expressed from the mother of two young girls who lost their lives trying to cross Roosevelt Boulevard on Saturday night. Friends and family members returned to the scene of the tragic accident with heavy hearts.

“My daughters was my life. I lived for them,” said Loretta Phillips.

Police say 10-year-old Loraya Braxton and her sister, 19-year-old Kimberly Phillips were hit late Saturday night. They were in the crosswalk at the boulevard and Large Street at about 11:40 p.m.

According to witnesses, a speeding car swerved into the left lane, trying to beat the changing light, and hit both sisters. The impact was so violent that both sisters were knocked 150 to 200 feet away.

Police say Phillips’ leg was severed by the force of the impact. She died at the scene. Her 10-year-old sister died later at the hospital.

The driver did not stop.

“The purpose of my sister moving from West Philly was to get away from the all the gunfire and move here to the Northeast,” said Vanetta Hicks, the aunt of the two victims. “She thought it was a better neighborhood and for her daughters lives to be taken by someone so reckless, it’s just sad.”

The family moved to the neighborhood just weeks ago.

Police later caught up with the driver at Van Kirk and the boulevard where he was arrested.

The vigil held on Monday was to honor two young lives cut far too short.