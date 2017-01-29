Woman, Child Struck And Killed While Crossing Roosevelt Boulevard

January 29, 2017 9:27 AM
Filed Under: Pedestrian Killed, Roosevelt Boulevard

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A woman and a young girl were struck and killed while crossing Roosevelt Boulevard in Northeast Philadelphia.

It happened around midnight Saturday along the Boulevard at Large Street in the city’s Oxford Circle neighborhood.

Police say a woman was crossing the street with an 8-year-old girl when they were struck by a black SUV.

The girl was rushed to St. Christopher’s Hospital where she was pronounced dead a short time later. The woman also died.

The driver of the SUV remained on the scene of the accident.

There was no word on any charges against the driver.

The crash is under investigation.

