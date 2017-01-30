Study: New Jersey Residents Curse More Than Any Other State Except One

January 30, 2017 2:32 PM
Filed Under: Cursing, New Jersey

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Well ain’t that some s***!

A recent study finds that New Jersey residents curse more than 48 other states.

According to Philly Voice, New Jerseyans use profane language more than any other state except one – Connecticut. The study found that New Jersey’s profanity score came in at 50.

Philly Voice reports that New Jersey was tied with Iowa for the nation’s highest integrity score at 87.

People Who Curse Are More Honest, Study Says

The study was published in Social Psychological and Personality Science and sought to find a correlation between cursing and lying. Three studies were conducted within the research examining cursing with linguistic analysis online and in real life situations.

The research concluded that there is actually a positive relationship between cursing and honesty. Profanity was connected to less lying and deception, leading the researchers to believe that people curse in situations where they are expressing their genuine feelings.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Women’s Marches Around The Globe
Science Center

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia