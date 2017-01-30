Study: New Jersey Residents Curse More Than Any Other State Except One

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Well ain’t that some s***!
A recent study finds that New Jersey residents curse more than 48 other states.
According to Philly Voice, New Jerseyans use profane language more than any other state except one – Connecticut. The study found that New Jersey’s profanity score came in at 50.
Philly Voice reports that New Jersey was tied with Iowa for the nation’s highest integrity score at 87.
People Who Curse Are More Honest, Study Says
The study was published in Social Psychological and Personality Science and sought to find a correlation between cursing and lying. Three studies were conducted within the research examining cursing with linguistic analysis online and in real life situations.
The research concluded that there is actually a positive relationship between cursing and honesty. Profanity was connected to less lying and deception, leading the researchers to believe that people curse in situations where they are expressing their genuine feelings.