People Who Curse Are More Honest, Study Says

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Some people simply have tells; aspects of their behavior that can give away whether or not their lying. Not everyone has a poker face.

Is cursing a tell of lying? According to a new study, it’s not. In fact, it’s quite the opposite.

The study was published in Social Psychological and Personality Science and sought to find a correlation between cursing and lying. Three studies were conducted within the research examining cursing with linguistic analysis online and in real life situations.

The research concluded that there is actually a positive relationship between cursing and honesty. Profanity was connected to less lying and deception, leading the researchers to believe that people curse in situations where they are expressing their genuine feelings.