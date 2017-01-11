Philly Ranks Second Among Cities With High Rent Increase, Report Suggests

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s getting more expensive to rent an apartment in Philadelphia.

A new report suggests the City of Brotherly Love had the second highest monthly rent increase in 2016.

According to the apartment search website Abodo, rents within the city limits rose an average of 4.2 percent over the course of the year.

Philly came in second behind Columbus, Georgia, which averaged over 5 percent.

Raleigh, North Carolina, Long Beach, California, and Scottsdale, Arizona trailed only slightly behind.