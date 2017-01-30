Report: 76ers Will Sign Chasson Randle To 3-Year-Deal

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Sixers rookie guard Chasson Randle has earned a spot on the roster.

According to Shams Charania of The Vertical, Randle and the 76ers have agreed to a three-year contract.

Sources: Philadelphia will sign rookie Chasson Randle to a 3-year deal today. Trigger dates for guarantees next season and in Year 3. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 30, 2017

Randle, 23, was on his second 10-day contract with the Sixers, which was set to expire on Monday and Philadelphia did not want to let Randle walk.

The rookie guard is averaging 4.0 points and 0.3 assists in 7.3 minutes per game, since joining the Sixers on January 10th.

The Sixers could still release Randle before next year’s “trigger date” and they would off the hook for any of his 2017-18 salary.