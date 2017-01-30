WINTER WEATHER ADVISORYLatest Forecast | Radar Traffic Map | School Closings/Delays

Report: 76ers Turned Down Deal For T.J. McConnell

January 30, 2017 9:35 AM By Andrew Porter
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Apparently, the 76ers do not want to trade T.J. McConnell.

McConnell, who received tongue-and-cheek “MVP” chants on Friday night at the Wells Fargo Center, was sought after by the defending champion Cleveland Cavaliers according to a report.

The Sixers reportedly turned down the deal.

In 13 games in January as the Sixers’ starting point guard, McConnell is averaging 8.0 points, 9.2 assists, 4.2 rebounds, 1.5 steals, and just 2.15 turnovers per game. He has a +/- of +3.6 and is shooting 46.9-percent from the field.

McConnell, 24, has a club-option of a little more than $1 million over the next two seasons.

Lebron James has recently criticized the Cavaliers’ front-officer, publicly asking for another playmaker.

