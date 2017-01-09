Would You Trade Nerlens Noel And Picks For C.J. McCollum?

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia 76ers have won three of their last four games and Joel Embiid is talking about the playoffs.

But, the logjam at center still remains, and Jahlil Okafor has gone minute-less in each of the team’s previous two games.

The latest Sixers trade rumor comes from the Ringer.com’s Kevin O’Connor: Nerlens Noel, unprotected 2017 first, the Kings’ unprotected 2019 first, and multiple second-round picks for C.J. McCollum.

“McCollum is an outstanding shooter, hitting over 40 percent of his spot-up 3s for four consecutive seasons, per SportVU,” O’Connor wrote.

“In 11 games without Lillard, McCollum averages 28.4 points, 5.6 assists, and 4.9 rebounds, which are pretty rare numbers (via StatMuse). A core of McCollum, Embiid, Simmons, and Dario Saric would set them up for a long run of potential success with four dynamic players all 25 or younger. With cap space and assets, Philadelphia would soon become a free-agent destination, too.”

McCollum, 25, spent his college career at Lehigh University and was Portland’s 10th overall pick in 2013. In 39 games this season, McCollum is averaging a career best 23.6 points while shooting 48.1-percent from the field, 41.6-percent from three, and 90.5-percent from the line.

McCollum agreed to a four-year extension worth $106 million last summer.