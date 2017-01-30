Acting U.S. Attorney General Removed After Saying She Would Not Defend Trump Immigration Ban

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Acting Attorney General Sally Yates has been relieved of her duties after announcing on Monday that she would not defend President Donald Trump’s executive order regarding immigration.

JUST IN: Acting U.S. Attorney General Sally Yates removed by White House after saying she would not defend Pres. Trump's immigration ban. pic.twitter.com/k7GoYbvZMZ — CBS News (@CBSNews) January 31, 2017

Trump has named United States Attorney for the Eastern District Dana Boente, the acting attorney general.

In a statement released on Monday, the White House characterized Yate’s decision as a betrayal. “The acting Attorney General Sally Yates, has betrayed the Department of Justice by refusin to enforce a legal order designed to protect the citizens of the United States. This order was approved as to form and legality by the Department of Justice Office of Legal Counsel.”

ACLU To File Federal Lawsuit On Behalf Of Individuals Detained At Philadelphia International Airport

The statement called Yates “weak on borders and very weak on illegal immigration.”

Earlier in the night, President Trump tweeted about his displeasure with Democrats in Congress who he accused of holding up his Cabinet appointments for political reasons. In the statement, the White House addressed one of those appointments, Trump’s pick for Attorney General, Senator Jeff Sessions, saying “he is being wrongly help up by Democrat senators for strictly political reasons.”

Boente expressed a willingness to enforce the order, saying in a statement, “I am honored to serve President Trump in this role until Senator Sessions is confirmed. I will defend and enforce the laws of our country to ensure that our people and out nation are protected.”