President Trump Lashes Out At Democrats For Delaying Cabinet Picks

January 30, 2017 8:40 PM
Filed Under: Donald Trump, Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is lashing out at Democrats after the acting attorney general announced she would not defend his controversial immigration order.

Trump in a tweet accuses Democrats of “delaying my cabinet picks for purely political reasons.” He says, “They have nothing going but to obstruct. Now have an Obama A.G.”

Acting Attorney General Sally Yates, a Democratic appointee, directed Justice Department attorneys Monday not to defend Trump’s controversial executive refugee and immigration ban. Yates said she was not convinced the order was lawful.

Acting Attorney General Tells Justice Department Not To Defend Trump’s Travel Ban, Report Says

Yates’ directive is temporary, given that Trump’s pick for attorney general will likely move to uphold the president’s policy. Sen. Jeff Sessions is awaiting Senate confirmation.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Hundreds Protest Trump, GOP Retreat
Philly Ranked No. 7 Football City

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia