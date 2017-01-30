President Trump Lashes Out At Democrats For Delaying Cabinet Picks

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is lashing out at Democrats after the acting attorney general announced she would not defend his controversial immigration order.

Trump in a tweet accuses Democrats of “delaying my cabinet picks for purely political reasons.” He says, “They have nothing going but to obstruct. Now have an Obama A.G.”

Acting Attorney General Sally Yates, a Democratic appointee, directed Justice Department attorneys Monday not to defend Trump’s controversial executive refugee and immigration ban. Yates said she was not convinced the order was lawful.

Yates’ directive is temporary, given that Trump’s pick for attorney general will likely move to uphold the president’s policy. Sen. Jeff Sessions is awaiting Senate confirmation.

