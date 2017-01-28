Hungry? 2 Philly-Area Sandwich Shops Named Among Nation’s Best

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Are you hungry? A pair of local eateries are being recognized as some of the best in the country.

DiNic’s Roast Pork and Beef at Philadelphia’s popular Reading Terminal Market and White House Sub Shop in Atlantic City were recently named to Thrillist’s “33 Best Sandwich Shops in America.”

DiNic’s, now in its fourth generation of serving up classic Italian sandwiches, offers favorites like the slow-roasted brisket of beef and Italian-style pulled pork.

This is not the first time the sandwich shop is being recognized for its great food. DiNic’s roast pork sandwich was featured on the Travel Channel’s “Adam Richman’s Best Sandwich in America” in 2012, and it’s still savoring the sweet taste of victory after it was, indeed, named….the Best Sandwich in America!

Located about 50 miles east at the Jersey Shore, the White House Sub Shop along Arctic Avenue has been a staple in Atlantic City for more than 60 years.

The White House Sub Shop opened in October 1946 and is still well-known for its traditional, “tough-guy Italian subs, serving the perfect stacks of capicola, provolone, salami, and chili peppers.”

In the mood for something else? Thrillist recommends trying the cheesesteak.

But whichever sandwich you choose, you’ll have more than enough to fill your appetite. Thrillist says the White House Sub Shop’s “half” sandwich is bigger than just about any whole sandwich you’ve ever eaten.

Is it lunchtime yet?