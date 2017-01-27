What’s Cooking on 1060: Rooster Soup Company

January 27, 2017 3:11 AM By Hadas Kuznits
Filed Under: Hadas Kuznits, What's Cooking on 1060

By Hadas Kuznits

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two-and-a-half years after the folks at Federal Donuts decided to create a charitable restaurant, Rooster Soup Company has finally opened. In this week’s segment of What’s Cooking on 1060, KYW’s Hadas Kuznits takes you inside the restaurant to find out how this idea came to be — and what’s on the menu.

Federal Donuts partner Felicia D’Ambrosio says Rooster Soup Company at 1526 Sansom Street is a charitable collaboration between Federal Donuts and the Broad Street Ministry.

“We have chicken that we can’t fry as part of our fried chicken and donuts model so we wanted to do something useful with this chicken, so we thought, we’ll make soup and donate it to Broad Street Ministry but they said, that’s not really very helpful at all. What we actually need is money!”

D’Ambrosio says her team connected with Broad Street Ministry through partner Steve Cook, who is on the board there. He’s the one who insisted they start a restaurant to help raise money for them:

“This restaurant will donate 100% of its net profits — that’s profits after expenses — to Broad Street Ministry Hospitality Collaborative.”

She says this is NOT a soup kitchen, but a regular, full service restaurant”

“This is kind of a diner, kind of a luncheonette, American classics menu, familiar things with a little fun twist.”

And their menu consists of more than just chicken soup and chicken pot pie:

“Sandwiches, salads, we have a great patty melt with Jarlsburg and everything sauce. We have a vegan lentil Sloppy Joe with fried onions and avocado and milkshakes and pie — very important!”

 

whats cooking border 375 What’s Cooking on 1060: Rooster Soup Company

Hear the full podcast (runs 7:53)…

whats cooking border 375 What’s Cooking on 1060: Rooster Soup Company

And for this week, that’s “What’s Cooking on 1060!”

—–

“What’s Cooking on 1060″ main page

Follow Hadas Kuznits on Twitter!

More from Hadas Kuznits
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Women’s Marches Around The Globe
Science Center

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia