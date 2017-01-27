What’s Cooking on 1060: Rooster Soup Company

By Hadas Kuznits

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two-and-a-half years after the folks at Federal Donuts decided to create a charitable restaurant, Rooster Soup Company has finally opened. In this week’s segment of What’s Cooking on 1060, KYW’s Hadas Kuznits takes you inside the restaurant to find out how this idea came to be — and what’s on the menu.

Federal Donuts partner Felicia D’Ambrosio says Rooster Soup Company at 1526 Sansom Street is a charitable collaboration between Federal Donuts and the Broad Street Ministry.

“We have chicken that we can’t fry as part of our fried chicken and donuts model so we wanted to do something useful with this chicken, so we thought, we’ll make soup and donate it to Broad Street Ministry but they said, that’s not really very helpful at all. What we actually need is money!”

D’Ambrosio says her team connected with Broad Street Ministry through partner Steve Cook, who is on the board there. He’s the one who insisted they start a restaurant to help raise money for them:

“This restaurant will donate 100% of its net profits — that’s profits after expenses — to Broad Street Ministry Hospitality Collaborative.”

She says this is NOT a soup kitchen, but a regular, full service restaurant”

“This is kind of a diner, kind of a luncheonette, American classics menu, familiar things with a little fun twist.”

And their menu consists of more than just chicken soup and chicken pot pie:

“Sandwiches, salads, we have a great patty melt with Jarlsburg and everything sauce. We have a vegan lentil Sloppy Joe with fried onions and avocado and milkshakes and pie — very important!”

