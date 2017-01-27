Teen Killed In ATV Accident In Bensalem, Another Critically Injured

January 27, 2017 9:47 PM By David Spunt
Filed Under: David Spunt

BENSALEM, Pa. (CBS) — It happened just before 7:00 p.m., on Friday on Bensalem Boulevard.

Bensalem Police say two 13-year-olds were on an ATV driving down busy Bensalem Boulevard. One is dead and the other 13-year-old is in critical condition at a local hospital.

Police: Motorcycle, SEPTA Bus Crash Claims Man’s Life In Olney

According to authorities, the teenagers were riding down the boulevard and smashed into a car near Bensalem Boulevard and Jason Drive. The 13-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. Bensalem Police say the driver of the car is cooperating with police.

Authorities are not releasing names. The investigation into exactly what happened will continue into the weekend.

More from David Spunt
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Women’s Marches Around The Globe
Science Center

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia