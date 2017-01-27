Teen Killed In ATV Accident In Bensalem, Another Critically Injured

BENSALEM, Pa. (CBS) — It happened just before 7:00 p.m., on Friday on Bensalem Boulevard.
Bensalem Police say two 13-year-olds were on an ATV driving down busy Bensalem Boulevard. One is dead and the other 13-year-old is in critical condition at a local hospital.
According to authorities, the teenagers were riding down the boulevard and smashed into a car near Bensalem Boulevard and Jason Drive. The 13-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. Bensalem Police say the driver of the car is cooperating with police.
Authorities are not releasing names. The investigation into exactly what happened will continue into the weekend.