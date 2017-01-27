Police: Motorcycle, SEPTA Bus Crash Claims Man’s Life In Olney

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A fatal crash took place when a motorcycle crashed into a SEPTA bus on Friday in Philadelphia’s Olney section. The incident took place just before 5:00 p.m.

Authorities say the motorcycle driver ran a traffic light, striking the side of the Route 26 bus near Rising Sun and Olney Avenues.

Police say a 46-year-old man was found next to the motorcycle. Officials say he was found semi-conscious and was transported to Einstein Medical Center where he later died as a result of his injuries.

According to witnesses, the motorcycle was traveling north on Rising Sun Avenue, while the bus was heading west on Olney Avenue. Police say witnesses told them that the motorcycle driver ran the red light before the accident.

Police say that the bus driver was not injured in the accident. About 35 passengers were riding the bus and none reported to be injured.