Philadelphia Launches Campaign Aimed At Getting Residents Millions In Tax Credits

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — On Friday, Philadelphia announced details of their 2nd annual “You Earned It Philly,” campaign. The effort is to raise awareness to help Philadelphia residents apply for the federal Earned Income Tax credit.

Officials say they estimate that up to 40,000 residents of the city are eligible, but do not apply. That would mean that nearly $100 million in credits do not get claimed.

“The Philadelphians who qualify for the Federal EITC work hard, and many of them find it challenging to make ends meet, support their loved ones and provide a quality life for themselves and their families,” said Mayor Jim Kenney. “Whether it’s a few hundred dollars or a couple thousand, this extra money can make a huge difference in their lives. So we need to continue getting the word out.”

The program includes free tax preparation services at 20 locations in the city, for taxpayers that qualify for the credit.

To qualify, residents must not exceed the earned income and meet income limits, be between 25-65 years-old, or have a qualifying child, have been in the country as a citizen or resident alien for all of 2016 and have a valid social security number.

