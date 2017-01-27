Prosecutor Won’t Pursue Charges Against Gov. Christie For Bridgegate Scandal

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — This month, a New Jersey judge ordered a new municipal court hearing in regards to a private complaint that alleged that Governor Chris Christie did not take action during the 2013 Bridgegate scandal.

The complain was filed by Bill Brennan, a former Teaneck fireman. He based his complaint on the testimony and convictions of two former Christie aides in connection to the scandal.

On Friday, the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office announced that they were not planning to pursue charges against Christie based on their review of the facts.

Governor Christie’s office released the following statement following the decision:

“The Governor is gratified that the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office has ended this baseless fiasco began by Mr. Brennan and perpetuated by Judge McGeady. After a thorough review, the Prosecutors Office was crystal clear: there is no basis for this charge against the Governor and there was no basis for Judge McGeady to ever have found otherwise. It is right and appropriate that this injustice against the Governor is finally over.”

The prosecutor’s office outlined there decision for why they would not be able to prove misconduct on Christie’s part saying, “the reason is simple, but compelling – that charge can not be proven beyond a reasonable doubt.”