Driver Injured After Hammer Crashes Through Windshield On GSP

WOODBRIDGE, N.J. (CBS)—New Jersey State Police say a driver suffered minor injuries after a hammer came crashing through the windshield of their car on the Garden State Parkway.

It happened on Thursday just before 3:30 p.m. near milepost 134.3 northbound in Woodbridge Township, New Jersey.

Police say the hammer struck the windshield of a Lexus ES3.

The driver did not require medical attention.

This incident comes just days after the death of a man who was struck by a dumbbell while driving on a New Jersey highway.

Man Struck By 50-Pound Dumbbell While Driving On New Jersey Turnpike Dies

Earlier this week, 75-year-old Jack DeCarlo died from his injuries after a 50-pound dumbbell came crashing through his windshield on January 9.

His wife was also in the car, but luckily she was not hurt.

Police have not said where they believe the dumbbell came from, but they did search a nearby overpass for any possible evidence.

The similar incidents happened about an hour from each other. It’s unknown at this time if they are connected.

New Jersey State Police are continuing their investigation into both accidents.