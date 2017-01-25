Man Struck By 50-Pound Dumbbell While Driving On New Jersey Turnpike Dies

UPLAND, Pa. (CBS) — The man who was struck by a 50-pound dumbbell as it came crashing through his vehicle’s windshield on the New Jersey Turnpike has died.

New Jersey State Police tell CBS 3 that 75-year-old Jack DeCarlo died from his injuries around 7 p.m. Tuesday at Crozer-Chester Medical Center.

DeCarlo was driving his SUV on the turnpike on Jan. 9 when a 50-pound dumbbell smashed through his windshield, striking him in the head. His wife, Patricia DeCarlo, was not hurt.

New Jersey State Police Trying To Determine How 50-Pound Dumbbell Crashed Through Windshield On Turnpike

The couple was traveling to Myrtle Beach at the time of the accident.

Patricia DeCarlo told CBS 3’s Joe Holden at the time that they were heading south and were just shy of the Delaware Memorial Bridge when the dumbbell shattered the windshield.

Police have not said where they believe the dumbbell came from, but they did search a nearby overpass for any possible evidence.

Two possibilities have stood out so far in the case. One, the dumbbell fell off a moving car or truck or that it was possibly dropped from a turnpike overpass.

Police are still investigating.