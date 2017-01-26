Senior Bowl Director Phil Savage Raves About Eagles’ Joe Douglas

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — About four weeks ago, Howie Roseman announced that Joe Douglas will be running the Eagles’ personnel department.

Eagles fans don’t know too much about Douglas, who was hired by the Eagles last May. However, Senior Bowl director Phil Savage, knows plenty about Douglas.

Savage, 51, is a former Eagles player personnel executive and Browns general manager, who worked in the Ravens’ personnel department from 1996-2004. Savage hired Douglas in Baltimore and raved about him on Thursday’s 94WIP Midday Show with Joe DeCamara and Jon Ritchie.

“I think it’s one of the wisest moves that Howie Roseman has made as the GM of the Eagles, to bring someone of the quality of Joe Douglas into that organization,” Savage said. “I have the highest regard for him. He’s an awesome person, great man. He’s equally as good in personnel and scouting.”

“He will be detailed,” Savage said of Douglas. “He’s been trained and grew up the right way, so he knows that there are no shortcuts when it comes to player personnel and evaluation. He realizes that you have to be lucky at times in the draft and sometimes in free-agency, but the Philadelphia Eagle fans don’t have to worry about someone cutting corners or not getting the job done. He will stay true to the task year round. Again, I have great respect for Joe. He’s one of my favorite people in the NFL.”