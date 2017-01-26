GOP RETREAT LATEST: Watch: Trump Addresses Retreat | Trump Visits Philly | Road Closures | SEPTA Service Changes

Matt Ryan Shaped By North Wildwood Park Pickup Games

January 26, 2017 1:31 PM By Andrew Porter
Filed Under: Super Bowl 51

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Bill Henfey Park.

It’s just three blocks from the beach in North Wildwood, New Jersey located on 8th and Central avenues.

Related: Porter: Matt Ryan Quietly Putting Together HOF Career

That’s where Matt Ryan got some of his confidence and swagger, according to a piece by the NYtimes.com

Ryan and 20-30 extended family members, some high-level athletes, would play pickup games at Henfey Park in the summers.

“There’s a lot of testosterone down at that Shore house,” said Ryan’s uncle John Loughery, who was a teammate of Doug Flutie’s at Boston College, via NYTimes.com. “It’s pretty intense.”

Ryan, the likely NFL MVP, is headed to Super Bowl 51 to face Tom Brady and the New England Patriots on Sunday, February 5th in Houston.

You can read the full story about Ryan and his family summers in Wildwood here

 

More from Andrew Porter
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Women’s Marches Around The Globe
Science Center

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia