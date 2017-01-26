Matt Ryan Shaped By North Wildwood Park Pickup Games

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Bill Henfey Park.

It’s just three blocks from the beach in North Wildwood, New Jersey located on 8th and Central avenues.

That’s where Matt Ryan got some of his confidence and swagger, according to a piece by the NYtimes.com.

Ryan and 20-30 extended family members, some high-level athletes, would play pickup games at Henfey Park in the summers.

“There’s a lot of testosterone down at that Shore house,” said Ryan’s uncle John Loughery, who was a teammate of Doug Flutie’s at Boston College, via NYTimes.com. “It’s pretty intense.”

Ryan, the likely NFL MVP, is headed to Super Bowl 51 to face Tom Brady and the New England Patriots on Sunday, February 5th in Houston.

You can read the full story about Ryan and his family summers in Wildwood here.