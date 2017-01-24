Porter: Matt Ryan Quietly Putting Together HOF Career

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Matt Ryan is quietly putting together a Hall Of Fame resume.

The 6’4, 217-pound quarterback from Exton, PA began his football career at Penn Charter High School in the East Falls section of Philadelphia. There, Ryan was a three-sport athlete, excelling on the football field where he was named a three-time All-League selection and a first-team All-City selection in 2002.

But still, Ryan did things quietly.

“Some guys act like they’re in the NFL when they’re in high school,” one of Ryan’s high school teammates told Zach Berman of Philly.com. “In no way did Matt act like that. He was just a humble, normal kid who walked through the Penn Charter halls.”

Ryan chose Boston College where he was a two-year starter, earning ACC player of the year and a first-team All-ACC selection as a senior in 2007 when he threw for 4,507 yards and 31 touchdowns.

In the 2008 draft, Ryan was the No. 3 overall pick to the Atlanta Falcons and on September 7th, 2008 he became the first rookie quarterback to start a season for the Falcons since Mike Vick in 2001.

Will Carson Wentz be as good as Matt Ryan? Listen: https://t.co/rmBok3X0rw — Carlin & Reese (@CarlinReeseWIP) January 23, 2017

Since then, Ryan has thrived.

Statistically, Ryan has thrown for 37,701 yards and 240 touchdowns while missing just two games in nine seasons. Over those nine seasons, he is 85-57 in the regular season and 3-4 in the playoffs.

Ryan has never thrown for less 3,400 yards in a full season of work (including his rookie year) and has never thrown for more than 17 interceptions.

This season, at 31-years-old, Ryan has taken another step putting up: 4,944 yards, 38 touchdowns, seven interceptions, 69.9 completion percentage, an 11-5 record, a likely regular season MVP award, and an NFC Championship victory.

How good was Matt Ryan this year? He was almost as valuable as Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers.https://t.co/SoFe0nWSzo I mean, combined pic.twitter.com/4r192Svg7q — Football Perspective (@fbgchase) January 22, 2017

In two playoff wins this month, Ryan is an unfathomable 53-75 (70.6%) with 730 yards, seven touchdown passes (one touchdown run), and 0 interceptions.

QB comparison, 2017 playoffs…

Matt Ryan: 365 yards/game, 7 TD, 0 INT, 132.6 QBR

Tom Brady: 336 yards/game, 5 TD, 2 INT, 99.5 QBR — Mike Conti (@MikeConti929) January 23, 2017

For a four-time Pro Bowl QB in nine seasons who is averaging over 4,100 yards and 25 touchdowns while completing about 65-percent of his passes, a regular season MVP award a Super Bowl win should begin to make his case for the Hall Of Fame.

With durability on his side, the Philadelphia-area born humble gunslinger will continue to rack up the stats and make his case for the Hall Of Fame.

A Super Bowl 51 win over Tom Brady and the dynasty that is the New England Patriots won’t be easy, but it would go a long way.