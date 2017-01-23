STORM WATCH: Bracing For Heavy Rain, Gale-Force WindsLatest Forecast | RadarTraffic Map | AA Travel Alert | Power Outages

Chris Hogan’s Rare Path To NFL Started At Penn State

January 23, 2017 11:44 AM By Andrew Porter
Filed Under: Super Bowl 51

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — 12 receptions for 147 yards and three touchdowns. 28 tackles and three interceptions.

One season.

That’s the entirety of Chris Hogan’s college football career.

Now, six years later, Hogan is a key contributor on the Super Bowl 51 bound New England Patriots. In fact, the 6-foot-1-inch, 220-pound wide out led all receivers in the AFC Championship game with a career-high nine catches for 180 yards and two touchdowns.

Hogan, 28, grew up in Wyckoff, New Jersey. He was a two-sport star in football and lacrosse at Ramapo High School and chose to pursue lacrosse at Penn State University. 

Related: They’re Back: Patriots Win AFC, 36-17 Vs Steelers

“It was tough,’’ Hogan said via The Boston Globe in June. “I loved playing both sports. When it came down to it, I felt Penn State was an amazing school. I loved the campus. And it was an opportunity to help build a rising [lacrosse] program. It was tough, but I’ve never regretted my decision at all.’’

After three seasons of playing PSU lacrosse (first-team All-ECAC and captain as a senior), Hogan graduated in 2010 with one more year of sports eligibility due to an ankle injury that keep him sidelines during his sophomore season.  

“He certainly played lacrosse like a football player,’’ former Nittany Lions coach Glenn Thiel told The Boston Globe. “He was very physical and he was such an athlete. Physically, he could just overwhelm lacrosse players.’’

With one more year of college sports eligibility remaining, Hogan went to Monmouth University, where he played wide receiver and cornerback and accumulated those aforementioned NCAA Division 1 FCS college football stats.

After bouncing around practice squads between the 49ers, Giants, and Dolphins as an undrafted free-agent, Hogan ended up with the Buffalo Bills in 2012.

Hogan caught 87 balls in three seasons on the field with the Bills and on March 10, 2016, as a restricted free-agent, he signed a three-year offer sheet with the Patriots for $12 million ($7.5 million guaranteed).

Now Hogan will take the field alongside, arguably, the NFL’s greatest quarterback ever in Super Bowl 51 on February 5th in Houston, Texas. Tom Brady will go for his quarterback record fifth Super Bowl ring.

Hogan just wants his first.

More from Andrew Porter
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Women’s Marches Around The Globe
Science Center
PHOTOS: Trump Sworn In As President

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia