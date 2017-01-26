GOP RETREAT LATEST: Trump Addresses GOP Retreat | Several Hundred Protesters Take To Streets | PHOTOSRoad Closures | SEPTA Service Changes

Jay Lloyd’s Getaway: Winter Sailing

January 26, 2017 9:46 PM By Jay Lloyd
By Jay Lloyd

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)Last week KYW’s Jay Lloyd explained the skill needed to charter a boat in the warm waters of the Caribbean. Now he unveils an ideal destination.

It sounds adventurous, a page out of history. It is that and much more.

The Sir Francis Drake Channel, named for a scalawag of a 16th century Queen’s sailor and pirate, threads its way through the American and British Virgin Islands.

Sir Francis Drake Channel (credit: Jay Lloyd)

Sir Francis Drake Channel (credit: Jay Lloyd)

You’re never out of land sight and you can cruise through spectacular diving waters, stop at resorts, or islands that are still largely uninhabited.

“It’ll be beautiful and sunny. The water will be transparent. You may see some sea turtles swimming beside the boat,” said Jim Veiga. He’s made a career of Caribbean sailing.

Tiki Bar in the British Virgin Islands (credit: Jay Lloyd)

Tiki Bar in the British Virgin Islands (credit: Jay Lloyd)

So, where can you find the perfect boat? Check out Moorings and Sunsail on Tortola, or Island Yachts in St. Thomas.

I prefer St. Thomas because it’s American, and you can start your adventure without clearing customs and immigration. That comes later as you cruise into British territory.

—–

