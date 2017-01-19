Jay Lloyd’s Getaway: Warm Charter Getaway

By Jay Lloyd

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — As a winter chill settles over home, Caribbean and Mediterranean waters beckon.

KYW’s Jay Lloyd reports you can charter your own boat and chart your own course on a getaway sailing adventure.

Imagine chartering a sailboat big enough for two-to-eight people and then sailing off to island adventures.

Unlike cruise ship schedules, you can pick up and go – or stay on a whim.

So how can you qualify to charter? With a Captain’s license both U.S.-based and European charter companies welcome you aboard.

License courses for experienced boaters are given around the region including Rock Hall, Maryland where Robin Kurowski says the ticket becomes a great asset.

“To show that you are capable of navigation and operation of a vessel in any kind of sea,” Kurowski said.

No license? Here’s what you need:

Recommendations from other charter companies, sailing school certificates, and letters from boat owners detailing your experience as a working crew member.

Then, a check out test before casting off. Or you can hire a licensed Captain – even a cook.

—–

“Jay Lloyd’s Getaway” Main Page