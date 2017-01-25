Suspect Charged In Chestnut Hill Home Invasion, Sexual Assault

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police have identified the suspect charged in connection with a home invasion/robbery and sexual assault in Chestnut Hill over the weekend.

Police say 20-year-old James Bradley was arrested and charged on Tuesday.

Authorities say around 4:25 a.m. on January 21, a 56-year-old woman and her husband were sleeping when an unknown male entered their bedroom and forced the woman to get out of bed at gunpoint. The suspect ordered her husband to stay in bed while he sexually assaulted the victim, police say.

At some point, authorities say the suspect put the handgun down and the victim grabbed it and attempted to shoot, but the gun did not fire.

The victim yelled for her husband to call police and authorities say the suspect fled from the residence in the victim’s 2017 Hyundai Elantra.

Police say he got away with additional keys, wallets and a cell phone before getting arrested.

Authorities say Bradley has been charged with Robbery, Unlawful Restraint, Simple Assault, Recklessly Endangering Another Person, False Imprisonment, Theft-Unlawful Taking, and Theft-Receiving Stolen Property, Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse, Burglary, Sexual Assault, Criminal Trespass, Indecent Exposure, Indecent Assault, and related offenses.