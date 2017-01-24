Sources: Person Of Interest In Custody In Chestnut Hill Home Invasion, Sex Assault

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Sources tell Eyewitness News a person of interest is in custody following a home invasion, sexual assault in Chestnut Hill.

The home invasion happened in the unit block of Chestnut Hill Avenue early Saturday morning.

The suspect is accused of entering the home through an unlocked door. Once inside, police say the suspect made his way to the bedroom and allegedly forced a 56-year-old woman to perform a sexual act on him at gunpoint, while demanding her husband stay in bed.

Police say at one point the suspect put his gun down and the victim was able to grab it, but the weapon wouldn’t fire.

Authorities say the suspect grabbed the couple’s wallets, a cell phone, and keys, and then fled in their 2017 Hyundai Elantra, as the victims called 911.

The vehicle was located on Sunday night.

Authorities have not released the identity of the person-of-interest.