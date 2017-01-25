Police: Man Arrested In Connection To Abington Bank Robbery, Deported Twice

January 25, 2017 10:20 PM

ABINGTON, Pa. (CBS) — Abington Police announced the arrest of 43-year-old Mario Calderon on Wednesday. Officials say Calderon robbed a TD Bank in Abington. They add that Calderon is originally from Mexico and has been deported twice.

According to police, the robbery took place at 1428 Old York Road on January 20. They say Calderon entered the TD Bank and gave the teller a demand note informing them that it was an armed robbery.

Police say Calderon gave the teller a bag, in which they placed an undisclosed amount of money inside. The suspect then fled the scene.

Officials say no weapon was ever shown during the incident.

Calderon was taken into custody on Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. He is facing charges of robbery and related offenses.

 

