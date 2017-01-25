Trump Says Construction On Wall To Begin ‘As Soon As We Can’

WASHINGTON (CNN) — President Donald Trump says construction on a US-Mexico border wall will begin “as soon as we can,” adding that US taxpayers will foot the bill initially but Mexico will eventually provide reimbursement funds.
“What I’m doing is good for the United States,” he told ABC News in his first interview as President in a clip released Wednesday. “It’s also going to be good for Mexico. We want to have a very stable, very solid Mexico.”
