Legendary Broadcaster Brent Musburger To Retire, Call His Final Game Next Week

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — “You are looking live…”

That is the catch phrase of legendary sports broadcaster Brent Musburger, who will call his final game on Tuesday, Jan. 31 at 9 p.m. on ESPN.

JUST ANNOUNCED: Brent Musburger will call his final game on Jan. 31 at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN (Georgia at Kentucky from Rupp Arena). — Richard Deitsch (@richarddeitsch) January 25, 2017

Musburger, 77, started his play-by-play career with CBS in 1975 and was the host of the NFL pregame show The NFL Today, which was consistently rated the No. 1 pregame show.

Related: ‘The Hot Stove Show’ With Franzke And LA Coming To 94WIP

“What a wonderful journey I have traveled with CBS and the Disney company,” Musburger said in a statement via ESPN.com. “A love of sports allows me to live a life of endless pleasure. And make no mistake, I will miss the arenas and stadiums dearly. Most of all, I will miss the folks I have met along the trail.”

Musburger’s final game will be a men’s college basketball match-up between Georgia and Kentucky at Rupp Arena.