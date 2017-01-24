Philadelphia Newspaper’s ‘Sexy First Lady’ Headline Causes Stir

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s the headline making headlines.

“I didn’t think that was right,” said Rosalyn Price of Germantown.

“It’s an observation, it’s a fact,” countered Chris Mecray of Princeton, New Jersey.

On Sunday, the Philadelphia Inquirer featured a fashion article titled “Melania Trump: First Sexy First Lady?”

The story, which was promoted via Twitter, sparked instant outrage, then debate prompting one staffer to change the headline to: “Melania Trump Is Clearly Embracing Her Sexy As First Lady.”

“That’s still the same thing. You just cleaned it up a little,” said Price.

Another revision followed, along with an apology. The final headline…“Melania Trump Brings Sultry Elegance To The White House.”

So, why do so many take issue with sexy before first lady?

“People are too sensitive,” said Irene Winchester, in town from Orlando, Florida.

“In Europe, that wouldn’t even merit a comment,” said Mecray.

“It’s always used to undermine the power position,” suggested Kathleen Bogle, a sociology professor at La Salle University and director of women’s studies at the college.

“If someone is a doctor, we talk about what are their accomplishments, who they have helped, how many lives they saved. If they’re a sexy doctor, a sexy nurse, it’s a Halloween costume, it’s a joke,” Bogle argued.

And while many point to Melania Trump’s super-model past, Bogle says it’s important to give anyone in that position the chance to prove themselves.

“We owe her the chance to get involved, get active and be a role model for people,” said Mecray.

Others expressed concern over the headline, arguing that it could be offensive to former first ladies, by perhaps implying that they were not sexy, or not sexy enough.