Road Closures, Parking Restrictions Announced For Trump, GOP Visit To Philadelphia

January 24, 2017 9:36 PM
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia has announced a series of road closures and parking restrictions ahead of the Republican Congressional Caucus coming to town this week. President Donald Trump will be in town on Thursday to address the GOP retreat.

The city released the following lists of road closures and parking restrictions.

The following roads will be closed beginning at 8:00 a.m., Thursday and will remain closed until at least 6:00 p.m., Thursday night:

• 13th Street from Chestnut Street to Market Street
• Market Street from 11th Street to Juniper Street
• 12th Street from Chestnut to Arch Street

The city adds that the public should expect rolling road closures as the president travels through the city on Thursday.

The following parking restrictions will go into effect at 6:00 a.m., Thursday:

• 13th Street from Chestnut to Market Streets
• Market Street from 11th Street to Juniper Street
• 12th Street from Chestnut to Arch Street

The Philadelphia Parking Authority and the Philadelphia Police Department will tow any cars located on those streets to the PPA impoundment lot at 2501 S. Weccacoe Avenue in South Philadelphia. The parking restrictions will be lifted when the roads reopen to vehicular traffic Thursday evening.

Restrictions were also announced for pedestrians. Pedestrian access will be limited in these areas as the Secret Service setups a secure perimeter starting at 6:00 a.m., on Thursday:

• 1100 and 1200 block of Market – both north and south sides
• 12th Street from Chestnut to Filbert Streets – both east and west sides
• 13th Street from Chestnut to Market Streets – both east and west sides

The city also announced that an application has been put in for a demonstration scheduled to take place on Thursday from 11:00 a.m., to 3:00 p.m. The anticipated attendance is 3,000 people.

