STORM WATCH: Coastal Flooding Possible Tuesday | Latest Forecast | RadarTraffic Map | School Closings/Delays

76ers To Hold M. Night Shyamalan Night Vs. Clippers

January 24, 2017 11:09 AM By Andrew Porter
Filed Under: sixers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s M. Night Shyamalan night at the 76ers game on Tuesday night, for the contest against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Related: M. Night Shyamalan Is Attending Sixers Opener With Connor Barwin

Shyamalan, the 46-year-old director who was raised in Penn Valley, Pennsylvania, will be honored during the game.

Related: Joel Embiid Doubtful For Tuesday’s Game Vs. Clippers

Saleka Shyamalan, M. Night’s daughter, will sing the national anthem and then M. Night Shyamalan will ring the Sixers’ ceremonial bell before the game. During the first quarter break, the Sixers will have an M. Night Shyamalan Foundation presentation.

More from Andrew Porter
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Women’s Marches Around The Globe
Science Center

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia