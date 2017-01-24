76ers To Hold M. Night Shyamalan Night Vs. Clippers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s M. Night Shyamalan night at the 76ers game on Tuesday night, for the contest against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Shyamalan, the 46-year-old director who was raised in Penn Valley, Pennsylvania, will be honored during the game.

Saleka Shyamalan, M. Night’s daughter, will sing the national anthem and then M. Night Shyamalan will ring the Sixers’ ceremonial bell before the game. During the first quarter break, the Sixers will have an M. Night Shyamalan Foundation presentation.