Weather: Coastal Flood Warning Tuesday After Powerful Storm Strikes Region

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — On the anniversary of last year’s major storm, that dumped nearly two feet of snow on the city of Philadelphia, we experienced widespread impacts from a different type of powerful coastal storm – this one, with a marked lack of cold, will be remembered as a wind and rain maker.

In addition to producing over 1.5″ of rain in spots, this storm has also produced wind damage across the region. We’ve gotten numerous reports of downed trees, power lines, roof damage and traffic lights downed.

In addition, coastal flooding along the coast has led to road closures and roads covered in water, and another round of that expected early Tuesday morning down the shore, with another high tide between 5:00 and 6:00 a.m.

While the brunt of the storm is beginning to move away, we’ll see the precipitation fill in again across the area overnight. With colder air in the upper atmosphere, north and west suburbs may even see some sleet mixing in with the rain, thought most will see no accumulation. The exception is the highest elevations in the Poconos which could see 2-4″ of a sleet and snow mix, along with some dangerous icing.

Showers and gusty winds will linger through most of the day Tuesday as the system will be slow to depart. Finally, by Wednesday, we’ll see the return of sunshine and temperatures in the mid-50’s before a cold front passage Thursday knocks temperatures back to more typical winter levels.