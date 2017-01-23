NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Philadelphia Dog Walkers Battle Extreme Winds, Rain

January 23, 2017 6:18 PM By Vittoria Woodill
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — With gusting winds and rain that would put a damper on anyone’s day, do dog-walkers have it just as rough?

The dogs may not have a bone to pick with the weather, or do they?

“Some water loving dogs, like the labs or the ones that like to swim, they step outside in the rain and they’re like alright let’s go.” Sarah Blake, operations manager of Walkies, a dog walking service, serving Philly, says these rainy days don’t really put a pause on the usual routine.

“It’s business as usual for us,” Blake said. “No matter the weather, we’ll make it happen.”

Are there any perks walking in the pouring rain for man’s best friend?

“It’s a little better than summer,” Blake said. “It’s safer for them really, not to be out in the awful heat, but if the weather is terrible, whether it’s really hot, pouring rain, a blizzard, we sort of limit their outdoor time as much as we can.”

Blake summed up her day by saying she wouldn’t rather be doing anything else. “This is the best job there is.”

