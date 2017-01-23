New Jersey Faces A Day of High Winds, Rain

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey is facing a day of powerful winds and rain that could pose problems.
A high wind warning is in effect Monday for east or northeast winds of 25 to 40 mph with gusts of up to 60 mph.
The wind can down trees and power lines.
Forecasters say widespread moderate coastal flooding is expected near high tide during the afternoon and evening in Cumberland, Cape May and Atlantic counties.
