Snapchat Issues New Guidelines To Crack Down On Fake News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Fake news was big news in 2016, and now social media sites are answering the question of whether or not they should play a role in monitoring the accuracy of the content users post to their platforms.

Snapchat gave their answer and it is yes.

According to CNET, as the popular social media app looks to strengthen its position as a source for news, the company announced that its updated guidelines for publishers is taking aim at images that are misleading or do not have editorial value.

The company also announced that inappropriate material will be okay, but it must be newsworthy. Publishers to Snapchat’s Discover section will have the ability to keep inappropriate content away from users under 18.

Discover allows users to find images and information from popular news source partners like DailyMail, ESPN, Cosmopolitan, BuzzFeed and National Geographic among others.