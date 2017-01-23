STORM WATCH: Nor'easter Pounds Jersey Shore | Latest Forecast | RadarTraffic Map | AA Travel Alert | Power Outages

Judge Dismisses Case Against Snapchat, Claiming Speed Filter Caused Accident

January 23, 2017 7:35 PM

GRIFFIN, Ga. (CBS) — A case against Snapchat was dismissed by a Georgia judge, setting a precedent for an incident that occurred in this social media age, stemming from one of the app’s most popular filters.

According to CBS News, Wentworth and Karen Maynard sued Snapchat, alleging that Christal McGee ran her car into their as she tried to reach 100 mph while driving and using Snapchats speed filter in 2015.

Samsung Apologizes, Design Flaw Appears To Blame For Note 7 Fires

McGee’s car hit the Maynard’s, sending their car into an embankment and leaving Wentworth Maynard with damage to his brain. They sued both Snapchat and the driver for the incident. The claims against McGee remain pending, but Judge Josh Thacker dismissed the case against Snapchat.

According to court documents, McGee snapped a photo of herself after the incident which read, “Lucky to be alive.”

Controversy has swirled around the speed filter and whether or not it should be removed.

