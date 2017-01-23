Watch: Ex-Eagles CB Eric Rowe Gets INT In AFC Title Game

STORM WATCH: Bracing For Heavy Rain, Gale-Force WindsLatest Forecast | RadarTraffic Map |

January 23, 2017 7:55 AM By Andrew Porter
Filed Under: Eagles

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Less than two years after being selected in the second round of the NFL Draft by the Philadelphia Eagles, Eric Rowe is going to the Super Bowl.

Except not for the Eagles.

The 24-year-old cornerback was traded to the New England Patriots right before the start of the season and despite dealing with injuries, he has played a major role in the Pats’ 2016-17 Super Bowl run.

In Sunday’s AFC Championship win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, Rowe picked off Ben Roethlisberger in the fourth-quarter to seal the win for his team.

After the Eagles’ season ended vice president of personnel Howie Roseman was asked why Rowe was traded.

“When we sat down and discussed the offer, we really started thinking about as we sat at that time, the likelihood that we had to sign him to an extension,” Roseman said.

Rowe, who was under contract through the 2018 season, thought that explanation was “really, really weird.”

Roseman and Joe Douglas of the Eagles’ front-office were in-studio with 94WIP Morning Show on Monday and Roseman clarified his explanation for trading Rowe. 

