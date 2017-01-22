Weather: Rain & Wind For Monday

January 22, 2017 10:58 AM By Justin Drabick
By Justin Drabick

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A large storm over the Southern U.S. will track into the mid-Atlantic later tonight and intensify off the coast on Monday. Expect a wind driven rain overnight through Monday with 1-2″ of rain possible, with localized higher amounts. There is some potential for some freezing rain in the Poconos on Monday with surface temperatures close to freezing in the mountains.

Wind gusts will range from 40-60 mph during the day on Monday, with the highest gusts along the coast. A wind advisory for inland areas and high wind warnings for coastal areas will go into effect early on Monday. A coastal flood advisory will also be in effect on Monday for coastal New Jersey and Delaware.

TIMING: Rain will develop overnight tonight and become heavy at times early Monday morning into the afternoon. The steady rain will begin to taper off late Monday evening with the chance for showers continuing into Tuesday morning. The easterly wind will also begin to increase overnight with the strongest wind gusts expected Monday morning into the afternoon.

IMPACTS: Heavy rain will impact travel on Monday, especially the morning commute. Strong wind gusts will bring the possibility of power outages, especially along the coast. Minor tidal flooding is expected at times of high tide for coastal New Jersey and Delaware on Monday with the strong onshore wind.

Drier conditions will return later on Tuesday with sunshine and mild temperatures on the way for Wednesday, before more typical late January temperatures return for the weekend.

LATEST FORECAST:

  • TONIGHT – Rain developing and turning windy. Low 44.
  • MONDAY – Periods of rain and windy. High 46.
  • TUESDAY – Morning showers, then Mostly Cloudy. High 48.
  • WEDNESDAY – Mostly sunny and milder. High 55.
  • THURSDAY – Partly sunny. High 50.
