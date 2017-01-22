Homeless Man Arrested In Attack On Transgender Woman In Center City

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police have arrested a 25-year-old homeless man who was caught on video attacking a transgender woman in Center City.

Police say officers spotted the suspect standing in SEPTA’s Frankford Terminal in Northeast Philadelphia around 7:45 a.m. Sunday wearing the same clothing from the incident.

He is accused of assaulting a transgender woman as she was walking with two friends early Friday evening in the 1300 block of Filbert Street.

Authorities say the suspect approached the group and began exchanging words with them. They say he threw a bag at the woman and then struck her while shouting homophobic and transphobic slurs.

The suspect fled the area — but clear video of the attack was captured on a cell phone.

Police say the suspect, who is homeless, is facing charges related to the assault.